Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,703. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.20 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.