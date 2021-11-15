Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

