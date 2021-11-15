Bumble Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bumble in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. Bumble has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

