Bunicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $1.26 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,992.10 or 1.00081459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.26 or 0.07103937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

