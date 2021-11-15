Burency (BUY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.36 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Burency has a market cap of $13.37 million and $3.36 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burency has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

