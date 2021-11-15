Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

