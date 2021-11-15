BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $52,540.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. 291,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,718. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
