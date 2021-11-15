BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $52,540.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. 291,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,718. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

