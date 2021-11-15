ByteNext (BNU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359,998.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.71 million and $359,998.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

