Bytom Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $81.04 million and $12.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00416395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,713,338,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,533,231 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

