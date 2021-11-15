C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 1.2%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$99.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

