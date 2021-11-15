C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 48,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,300,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,376,684 shares of company stock worth $65,401,740. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

