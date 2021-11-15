C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

