Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 45.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cabot by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $58.27 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.