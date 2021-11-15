Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

