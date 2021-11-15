Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Up 1.1%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$59.29 and last traded at C$59.03. Approximately 19,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 16,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.56 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

In other news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$71,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,872.40. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02. Insiders sold 8,421 shares of company stock worth $547,500 over the last ninety days.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.