California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,784 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Phreesia worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $382,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Phreesia by 447.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $29,198,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NYSE:PHR opened at $72.90 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

