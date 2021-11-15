California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.12 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

