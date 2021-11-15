California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $91.37 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

