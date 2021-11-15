California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Trinseo worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $58.57 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

