California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.24 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

