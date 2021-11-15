California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

