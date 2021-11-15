California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Forward Air worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

