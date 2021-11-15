California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

