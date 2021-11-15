California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 25.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

