California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Magellan Health worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $3,569,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $4,143,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 212.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 226.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 266,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

