California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 19,389 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Apollo Medical worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

