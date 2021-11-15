California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,323 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

