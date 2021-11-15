California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cinemark worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 856,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 102,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

