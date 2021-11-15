California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,027 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hilltop worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

