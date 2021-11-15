California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,070 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

