California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,267 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

