California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,336 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

