California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,477 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Vericel worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $41.80 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

