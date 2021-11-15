California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,661 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of First Merchants worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,600.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

