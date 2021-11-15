California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,852 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mueller Industries worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

