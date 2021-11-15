California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,368 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FibroGen worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

