California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,906 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $12,368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 445,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.22 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

