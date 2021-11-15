California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $3.34 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $111.15 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

