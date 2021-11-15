California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.