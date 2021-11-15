Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Calix worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

