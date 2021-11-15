Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

