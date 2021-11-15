Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $120,529.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.97 or 0.07071748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

