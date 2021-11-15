Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CPT stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $167.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

