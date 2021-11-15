Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 64,600 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,421 shares in the company, valued at C$343,473.42.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 3,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$14,304.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$5,746.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$7,040.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,827. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of C$230.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

