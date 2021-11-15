Canaccord Genuity Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$58.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

