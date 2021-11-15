Canaccord Genuity Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$1.28 on Monday, reaching C$46.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,679. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

