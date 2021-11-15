Canaccord Genuity Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

