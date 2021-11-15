Canaccord Genuity Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.