Canaccord Genuity Raises Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Price Target to C$5.25

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mount Logan Capital stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Monday. Mount Logan Capital has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

