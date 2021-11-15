Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$69.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

