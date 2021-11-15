Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$69.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Shares of CAR.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.06. 150,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,921. The company has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

